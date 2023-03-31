Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Can’t Stop Eating Food Naked

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is pressed for time nowadays. After all, she’s a huge star, films a billion things a week, and needs to find a way to squeeze in a dozen different things into a day.

So, the 52-year-old — wise beyond her years — decided to kill two birds with one stone earlier this week with a little carbo-loading and scrubbing. And you know what? She nailed it.

“Love a good bath picnic, don’t you?”

Padma Lakshmi is the topless top chef

Hell yeah we do, Padma! I assume Kourtney Kardashian does, too. Don’t know for sure, but I’ll go out on a limb and say she does. Just a hunch.

Now, let’s talk about the mid-day meal of choice here.

That’s a huge thing of pasta for lunch. Combine it with the glass of wine, and I’d be out cold before the tub fully drained.

I used to be able to day-drink with the best of ’em. Loved it. Still do. But, as Toby Keith once said, I ain’t as good as I once was, and if I downed an entire thing of pasta with a giant glass of wine for lunch, I wouldn’t see dinner. No chance.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi loves eating naked.
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

Also, we in or we out on eating in the tub? I’m firmly out on it, but I also think it’s gross to eat anywhere other than the kitchen table. I can’t stand the thought of breakfast in bed. It grosses me out, and I don’t know why.

The bed is for sleeping, the bath is for bathing, and the table is for eating.

But, I’m also not the host of Top Chef and worth over $40 million, so who am I to judge?

Also, upon further review it appears Padma is very much about eating food naked. Again, I don’t get it, but I also don’t look like this so I wouldn’t understand.

