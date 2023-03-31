Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Can’t Stop Eating Food Naked

Videos by OutKick

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is pressed for time nowadays. After all, she’s a huge star, films a billion things a week, and needs to find a way to squeeze in a dozen different things into a day.

So, the 52-year-old — wise beyond her years — decided to kill two birds with one stone earlier this week with a little carbo-loading and scrubbing. And you know what? She nailed it.

“Love a good bath picnic, don’t you?”

Padma Lakshmi is the topless top chef

Hell yeah we do, Padma! I assume Kourtney Kardashian does, too. Don’t know for sure, but I’ll go out on a limb and say she does. Just a hunch.

Now, let’s talk about the mid-day meal of choice here.

That’s a huge thing of pasta for lunch. Combine it with the glass of wine, and I’d be out cold before the tub fully drained.

I used to be able to day-drink with the best of ’em. Loved it. Still do. But, as Toby Keith once said, I ain’t as good as I once was, and if I downed an entire thing of pasta with a giant glass of wine for lunch, I wouldn’t see dinner. No chance.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

Also, we in or we out on eating in the tub? I’m firmly out on it, but I also think it’s gross to eat anywhere other than the kitchen table. I can’t stand the thought of breakfast in bed. It grosses me out, and I don’t know why.

The bed is for sleeping, the bath is for bathing, and the table is for eating.

But, I’m also not the host of Top Chef and worth over $40 million, so who am I to judge?

Also, upon further review it appears Padma is very much about eating food naked. Again, I don’t get it, but I also don’t look like this so I wouldn’t understand.