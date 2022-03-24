Top Airline CEOs Send A Letter To Biden Demanding Return To Normalcy

Eleven major airline service and travel company CEOs sent a letter to the White House asking for an end to ongoing COVID restrictions.

The letter called for the onboarding mask mandate and international pre-boarding COVID testing to end immediately instead of the slated deadline of April 18.

The Dallas Morning News reported that an initial deadline was set for March 18, until it was delayed an added month by the White House.

The letter called for the Biden administration to alter their policy according to comprehensive COVID data and the CDC’s updates on mask-wearing.

Nationwide, masks mandates have been eliminated from public health policy as hospitalizations and death rates wane against widespread natural immunity and high vaccination rates in the US.

Included in the letter:

Ben Minicucci, Alaska Air Group

W. Douglas Parker, American Airlines

John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide

Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines

Steve Struminger, FedEx Express

Peter R. Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines

Robin Hayes, JetBlue Airways

Gary C. Kelly, Southwest Airlines

Scott Kirby, United Airlines Holdings

Brendan Canavan, UPS Airlines

Nicholas E. Calio, Airlines For America

Airlines to Biden: Drop the Mask Mandate.

10 CEOs of US passenger and Cargo airlines send letter to President Biden calling for an end to the onboard mask mandate and predepature testing rules pic.twitter.com/Xcl1kWJ3pf — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) March 23, 2022

“[N]ow is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions — including the international pre-departure testing requirement and the federal mask mandate,” the letter declared, “that are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment.”

Also noted in the letter were the outspoken air travel employees that helped lead the call for an end to COVID restrictions — vexed by the enforcement of COVID restrictions.

On Tuesday, Delta Airlines issued a direct demand to President Biden asking for an end to mask-wearing.

“In the spirit of bringing normalcy back to our front lines as aviation’s first responders, we ask that you consider lifting the federal mask mandate for airline travel and will move expeditiously to restore choice to aviation professionals and the flying public.”

