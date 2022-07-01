Top 10 Songs for July 4 Weekend

Perhaps you have to scale back on your annual July 4 gathering this weekend. Maybe you have to settle for grilling hot dogs instead of steak and ribs. And you might have to buy cheap beer for your guests.

All of this sucks, and we blame Joe Biden for all of it. However, you can make up for your rather lame get-together as long as you play good music, all of which is free.

So, whether you are hosting a party or drinking on the porch with your dog, here are the 10 best songs to play over July 4 weekend:

10. “We’re an American Band” — Grand Funk Railroad

9. “All Summer Long” — Kid Rock

8. “Living in America” — James Brown

7. “American Woman” — Lenny Kravitz

6. “God Bless the USA” — Lee Greenwood

5. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” — Nirvana

Okay, not a song about freedom. But nonetheless always worth playing at a party with fireworks.

4. “American Heart” — Faith Hill

3. “Freedom” – Kenny Chesney

2. “American Girl” — Tom Petty

1. “Born in the U.S.A.” — Bruce Springsteen

Thoughts?