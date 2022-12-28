Toothless Woman Yelling ‘The Lord Is Coming’ & ‘You Bitches Are Dumb’ Launches Laptop At American Airlines Worker

What a week it’s been for the airline industry. As if Southwest canceling thousands of flights and creating luggage disasters all across the country wasn’t bad enough, now comes a flaming hot piece of content out of Miami where some degenerate went nuts on American Airlines workers and passengers.

The unidentified belligerent woman yelled, “Hello, you’re in charge, right?” before pulling a laptop out of a bag and launching it at an American worker who was forced to duck out of the way from the flying projectile.

The Miami to Tampa bound flight was in the boarding process as the woman then turned her attention to passengers just happy to be getting on a flight. “My grandpa is dying…in the ICU,” she screamed while trying to keep her dentures from popping out.

Miami International Airport was graced with the latest airline passenger meltdown when this dentures-wearing wacko went off and threw a laptop at an American Airlines employee. / Instagram / Twitter

“Y’all remember this. My grandpa is dying,” the woman tells passengers who have their own issues in life and just want to get the hell out of Miami.”

“Do you love god?” she asks a passenger. “Would you die for God?”

The dentures start to pop out and that’s when Full Meltdown Lady pivots to yelling about the government before the airport police eventually show up to haul her off to the drunk tank or to jail. There’s no word if she’s still sitting in jail.

What’s clear here is that we seem to be in the middle of a meltdown content heater. We had the Austin, Texas Waffle House throwdown where some woman turned into an Avengers character as a wild scene played out where multiple combatants fought in the Waffle House ring.

Now comes Full Meltdown Lady producing sizzling content.

Have your head on a swivel and your phones ready. Americans are just heating up this winter.