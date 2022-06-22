Tony Romo’s Stretch Goes Viral

During State Match Play in Wisconsin, Tony Romo was waiting for Sam Cianciolo to putt out his eight-foot par attempt and took that opportunity to stretch his back. We never want to make fun of a 42-year-old man that’s dealt with multiple injuries during his football career, but the footage was hilarious.

Dude was Netflix and chillin’ on the 14th green.

Despite Tony Romo’s back acting up, he wins this hole when Sam Cianciolo can’t make this par putt to halve the hole. Romo 1-up thru 14 per live scoring. @WSGAGolf #StateMatchPlay @Wisdotgolf pic.twitter.com/5Pv1jHDIW8 — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) June 21, 2022

Cianciolo eventually pulled his putt winning Romo the hole and placing him one hole up in the match. Have to imagine the mental edge beat your opponent evaporates when he’s in the fetal position on the fringe — not a care in the world if your putt went in or not, the guy was in pain.

It’s like putting out while your buddies are already walking to the cart. Those putts never go in.

Romo went on to win the match and move to 3-0, continuing his dominance of the tournament. And to refresh everyone’s memory, Tony Romo upset that back all the way back in the 2016 preseason where he was sidelined 10 games with a broken vertebra. He was retired just a few months later and now he’s spending his days managing that back while playing some immaculate golf.

Football did Romo no favors other than, of course, his net worth that allowed him to pursue his golfing career. Performance wise, we’d imagine two decades of getting pummeled in the backfield takes its toll the body — especially when you decide to continue on with sports. Less contact in golf, but still brutal on the body the more you play.