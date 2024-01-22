Tony Romo Was Shockingly Dumb Last Night, College Golf Influencer Loses A Rib & Nick Saban’s Daughter Flips Off The Portal

Videos by OutKick

Hello and good second-to-last week of January to everyone except Tony Romo! I mean, my God, between Romo, the Kelces and freaking Taylor Swift, the only way last night could’ve been worse was the Bills actually winning.

You know what? Scratch that. Even as a Dolphins fan, I would’ve taken Buffalo winning over another week of Kelce-Swift. Look, if the Ravens don’t win next week I don’t know that I can stomach the Super Bowl.

Do you realize we’re one bad Lamar Jackson game away from two full weeks of Taylor Swift and the Kelce Clan? And then, just when you think it’s finally over and the game gets here, you get TONY ROMO on the call!

I mean, what a disaster scenario unfolding right before us. Buckle the hell up and hold on for dear life.

On that positive note, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps! Somehow, we’re still in the month of January — which routinely feels like the longest month of the year — but we’re gonna trudge forward and GRIND through it together.

We’ll get to Tony Romo’s night here in a bit. I don’t even know where to begin, but there’s a call he made in the fourth quarter that seriously may have been the worst I’ve ever seen. It was gross.

Remember college golfer Lilia Schneider? The one who briefly dated Bryson DeChambeau (we think)? Well, she is BACK in 2024 and fully healthy for the first time in years … because she had a rip taken out! Let’s have a day.

We’ll also talk about a tweet from the NFL yesterday that has the softies on social media upset (including Justin Jefferson!), and I finally got my hands on Ultra Right — the new beer from Conservative Dad that exploded last spring when Bud Light imploded. It’s delicious, and the calendar ain’t bad, either.

We’ll dive into both!

Grab you an Ultra Right if you have one handy and settle in for a Monday class.

What’s happened to Tony Romo?

Look, I don’t want to keep harping on it, but after last night’s performance I really have no choice.

What the hell has happened to Tony Romo? Seriously. He used to be so good. Remember the early days of Romo in the booth? It was must-see TV. He was just calling out plays before they happened with insane precision and we ate it up. Couldn’t get enough of it.

And now, we have this:

“He gets hit right when he throws it. It’s not a missed throw”



Tony Romo on Josh Allen getting hit, when in fact he didn’t get touched.



Romo a clown 🤡#KCvsBUF pic.twitter.com/l3a6vYmtGZ — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) January 22, 2024

I’m sorry come again Tony Romo?? pic.twitter.com/48blDaX2xH — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) January 22, 2024

Tony Romo: He looks down to me



The Ref: Clear Fumble and Touchback — Manuel (@NinersFan_Manny) January 22, 2024

College golf influencer Lilia Schneider is on the comeback trail

I mean, my God. It was just one after another last night. How about the oopsie-daisy on the Immaculate Reception? Goodness.

The first video is my favorite for two reasons.

First, Josh Allen not throwing to Diggs there cost me a lot of money. I needed Diggs to go over 31.5 yards for a big gambling hit and that was it. Would’ve been easy money. Instead, Josh just refuses to throw it to him.

Now, to be fair, Diggs also had an awful drop earlier in the drive that should’ve been an 80-yard touchdown. I’m convinced those two are done in Buffalo. Not Allen, obviously, but Diggs. He’s miserable.

I’m sure Trevon Diggs will have a great reason why someone else made Stefon drop this ball.



pic.twitter.com/b2e5uaGsw4 — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) January 22, 2024

Back to Tony Romo …

The second Allen threw that ball I knew it was just a misfire. Anyone with a pair of working eyes could see it in real time. And then Romo comes on and immediately said he got hit and I was floored. I thought, ‘Surely Tony will change his mind when he sees this replay.’

Nope! He doubled down! It was right in front of him and he still blamed the phantom pressure by Chris Jones on the awful throw. What?!

He gets hit right when he throws it, it’s not a misthrow!

Tony, buddy — he threw it before he was ever touched! It’s right there. Plain as day.

Anyway, he’s a disaster. Looking forward to some great Super Bowl coverage!

Here’s Bryson DeChambeau’s (maybe?) ex Lilia Schneider hitting the comeback trail of a lifetime right before golf season:

How about the folks upset at this NFL tweet?

Give ’em hell this year, Lilia! No idea what it’s like to play golf without one of your ribs, but I assume she’ll get it done.

Lord knows it wouldn’t hurt me on the course. I’d remove all my ribs if it meant I could find a fairway.

Sign me up!

Speaking of golf … I know this is fake, but it trended all day yesterday because people thought it was real. Frankly, it’s John Daly, so I could 100% see why folks thought that:

John Daly commented on the transgender playing on the LPGA Tour saying “I would’ve won 100 tournaments if I threw on a skirt and called myself a tranny. That dude is as feminine as a Ford F-150.” pic.twitter.com/0sC5mCsdsA — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) January 21, 2024

Hilarious. I’d make fun of the F-150 line, too, but I’m also a Chevy Colorado guy, so I know my place at the Truck Table and it ain’t at the front.

While we’re over on Elon’s Twitter, let’s check in on this little gem from the official NFL account that literally pissed everyone off, including Justin Jefferson:

Charly on SI, Ultra Right review, and the aviation industry is cranking to start the new week

Those are just a couple of the responses, but it’s literally just that. All of it. People — and Justin Jefferson! — were legitimately offended by that tweet.

What? How? I don’t get it. For starters, it’s obviously taken straight from Dan Campbell’s mouth in his opening presser with Detroit. Duh. But people seem to know that in the comments and are still pissed because of the Hockenson and Higbee stuff? Good God. This country is so soft. It’s wild.

Bet the folks over at SI hated the tweet, too!

I personally volunteer to be on the cover of SI Swimsuit upon their rebrand. https://t.co/uqqBt6WJQ3 — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) January 22, 2024

Make Sports Illustrated Great Again! MSIGA!

Side note: how great was Maxim back in the day? The pre-cell phone era in this country was so awesome. There was nothing like going to the bathroom and seeing your dad got a new Maxim magazine in the mail earlier that day. Electric.

Speaking of things that used to be great back in the day … let’s do our (now daily) check-in on the aviation industry:

NYC-bound flight canceled when passenger notices missing bolts on plane wing https://t.co/C5va75ZvrZ pic.twitter.com/pMNU0ht9a4 — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2024

This is an actual Virgin Atlantic ad. They had a “pride flight” featuring a diverse crew & drag queen flight attendants.



Last week a @VirginAtlantic flight was canceled after a passenger noticed missing bolts.



Perhaps @VirginAtlantic should focus more on safety and less on DEI… pic.twitter.com/1Eb0UMr1qg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2024

By the point, you all know the drill … add it to the list!

Let’s recap … in the last three weeks we’ve had:

A door blow out of a MAX plane at 16,000 feet.

Another MAX plane get recalled because the bolts weren’t tight (what a year for MAX!)

A Utah man get sucked into the engine of a commercial airliner.

The FAA making a push to hire people with severe mental health issues (you have to check a box, you know)

A SpiceJet passenger (sounds like my kind of airline) gets locked in the bathroom for 90 minutes.

Boeing 747 catches fire in mid-air.

Virgin Atlantic flight called off because of missing bolts.

What a list! It just keeps growing. Remember, 2024 is the year of the road trip. You heard it here first.

Finally, let’s talk beer on the way out …

Remember Ultra Right — the beer brewed by Conservative Dad that took off like a rocket ship thanks to woke Bud Light last year?

Well, I finally got my hands on one over the weekend and I gotta say — it’s delicious. This isn’t even a paid endorsement. You guys know me well enough to know that I wouldn’t put my stamp of approval on something without actually approving of it myself, so I’m not BSing here.

Sort of tastes like a Yuengling to me (another great American company!) but a tad lighter, which I actually prefer. The best part?

100% made in America in Lakeland, Florida.

That’s straight from the website. Doesn’t get much more American than the great, big, beautiful state of Florida.

The next step is to get this stuff on the shelves and in the bars of stores and restaurants all over. I believe they started rolling out some of that in Georgia and Arkansas late last summer, but I’d like to see some real expansion in 2024.

It was good stuff, but I can’t pay $13 for a sixer online every two days. I’d love to be in that position in my life, but I can’t yet (looking at you, OutKick!).

That being said, it definitely tastes good and less woke, which is always a good thing! Also not a bad little calendar, either. And hey! Look who’s on the cover!

Kristen Saban takes us into the week

First Charly and now Riley — what a roster we have here at OutKick. We could single-handedly save SI if they’d let us. Would take five minutes.

By the way, that calendar is hilarious. You not only get real women each month, but you get some actual holidays, too. My favorite was Jan. 6, which is noted in the calendar as “Fake Insurrection Day.”

March 31st is National Men Can’t Be Women Day, too, in case you were wondering. Start planning now — it’ll be here before you know it!

On that note, let’s head into the week with Kristen Saban, who is maybe the only person at Alabama right now not entering the transfer portal.

