Tony Romo Was A Mess During The Steelers-Bills Playoff Game & America Is Definitely Noticing

CBS continues to have a Tony Romo problem with less than four weeks from when he’ll be in the booth for Super Bowl LVIII.

Unprepared Romo was on full display Monday during the Steelers-Bills game that was highlighted by the CBS color analyst thinking a ball that had clearly hit the turf had been intercepted by the Bills and returned for a touchdown.

The critics also zeroed in on Romo not understanding the Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris running back committee in Pittsburgh. “I just, ya know Jim, I just didn’t know they had this 1, 2 punch, we just haven’t seen Warren on film,” Romo said during the game.

Very telling that Romo didn't know how good Jaylen Warren was until this week. 🤷 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 15, 2024

Well, if Romo had just looked at the stats, he would’ve noticed that Warren averaged 5.3 yards a carry on 149 attempts this season; Harris averaged 4.1 yards on 255 carries.

As we’ve noted over and over, Romo being unprepared — and making $17 million a year — isn’t just some fabrication that Internet dorks came up with. CBS went to Romo in 2023 after the playoffs and had a meeting with him about preparation. Executives knew the Super Bowl was coming to CBS in 2024 and all eyes will be on Las Vegas, especially on CBS.

Now here we are less than a month out and Romo is blathering about how nice it is that Martin Luther King Jr. has a day in his honor.

Marchand characterized the 2023 meeting as an “intervention.”

"This may be a pick!" – Jim Nantz



"I THINK IT'S INTERCEPTED, JIM!" – Tony Romo



"They're saying it hit the ground." – Nantz



"It did. BUT IT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS INTERCEPTED, JIM!" – Romo



"I saw you jumping up and down. You thought it was a pick…" – Nantz 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/jeDyWPxzJf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

“In an effort to have Romo focus more on being fully prepared and to help him find a way to mesh better with his broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, executives including CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and CBS’ lead NFL game producer, Jim Rikhoff, flew on separate trips to Romo’s Dallas home, according to sources,” Marchand reported in the New York Post.

It didn’t seem to work.

Now comes a game that Romo should be in his element: Chiefs at Bills this Sunday at 6:30 ET.

In early December, Romo was on the call for the Bills at Chiefs. He knows the teams well. There’s no way he’ll butcher this one, right?

Tony Romo: “I just, ya know Jim, I just didn’t know they had this 1, 2 punch, we just haven’t seen Warren on film”



Jim Nantz says Tony Romo was “jumping up and down” when he thought that the Bills intercepted this pass. Romo has literally lost the ability to call these games unbiasedly. pic.twitter.com/3zG8Tac1k7 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 15, 2024

"I'm telling you, when you put the tape on… We know how good (Najee) Harris has been playing, but I didn't realize they had this 1-2 punch." – Tony Romo on Steelers RB Jaylen Warren https://t.co/V6Z1brlveD pic.twitter.com/i0mFBGfbVI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

"To me, he has developed. It's an archetype like Geno Smith in Seattle. He is for real, Jim…" – Tony Romo on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph 🏈🎙️🔥 pic.twitter.com/wtC8EqDlNa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024