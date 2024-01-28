Tony Romo Had A Rough First Half Of Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship, Social Media Lets Him Know

updated

Videos by OutKick

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo has an account on X, but he doesn’t really use it. That’s probably a smart idea on his part. One search of “Tony Romo” during the Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game reveals that NFL fans aren’t big fans of Romo.

Romo burst onto the commentary scene by calling out plays before they happened. His energy and enthusiasm resonated with NFL fans who really liked his modern style. CBS rewarded him with a massive contract.

However, the sheen has worn off. Romo consistently makes on-air gaffes, often delivering completely obvious statements or ridiculous hyperbole. During the AFC Championship, Romo delivered a little of all three.

Early in the game, the Chiefs forced a fumble against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Romo responded to the huge play with this gem: “In games like this, the ball matters more than any game.”

Huh?

Later, a Ravens player accidentally poked teammate Travis Jones in the eye, causing him to leave the field. The broadcast showed a replay, during which Romo points viewers to his “twisted ankle.”

Right after he says that, CBS shows Jones walking off the field with his left eye closed.

In the “obvious” department, the Ravens stuffed the Chiefs on a fourth-down play in the second quarter. Kansas City had the ball inside the Blatimore 15-yard line and threatened to take a two-score lead.

But, the Ravens defense stopped Isiah Pacheco on a fourth-down run.

Romo: “I think that was a huge stop for Baltimore.”

On another play, Lamar Jackson threw a pass that a Chiefs defender deflected high into the air. Jackson made a heads-up play to catch his own pass and gain 13 yards. It was a cool play and one of the better plays of this year’s playoffs.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had a rough first half calling the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Ravens on CBS.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had a rough first half calling the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Ravens on CBS. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

But, according to Romo, it was one of the greatest plays … OF ALL-TIME!

There’s more but I honestly can’t keep going. The worse news? Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and CBS are broadcasting the Super Bowl in two weeks.

The good news? The drinking games built around Romo’s commentary are going to be epic.

Might just have to create one for the OutKick audience…

Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak

AFC ChampionshipBaltimore RavensCBSJim NantzKansas City ChiefsNFLTony Romo

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

Leave a Reply