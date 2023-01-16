Tony Hawk Joins Goldfinger To Rock Out On ‘Pro Skater’ Soundtrack Classic ‘Superman’ As The Crowd Goes Bonkers

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is one of the most iconic video games of all-time. Not only was it extremely fun to play, it tapped into the massive rise of skateboarding and action sports, joined forces with the biggest name in the industry, and featured an incredible soundtrack.

All of those factors combined to create one best-selling video game franchises of the early 2000s. It helped boost Hawk’s brand, but also played an important role in the music industry.

Goldfinger, for example, saw a rise in popularity as a result of its appearance on the Pro Skater soundtrack. Lead singer John Feldmann spoke to the game’s impact on the band a few years back.

Back when the game came out, there were soundtracks for games during that era, but it was mostly music written specifically for the game. I’m sure it existed before Pro Skater, but Pro Skater was the game that people had where it was the soundtrack to their lives […] I really didn’t know how much Tony Hawk helped our band with that song until we were on tour in England. We were touring with Bloodhound Gang and supporting them as they had this huge hit at the time in Germany, so we played with them in England and all of a sudden when we played ‘Superman,’ everyone went ballistic. It was the biggest circle pit of the entire night. There was no moment in Bloodhound Gang’s set or our set that surpassed what happened with that song. I was like, ‘What the f—k is happening with this song?’ But I put two and two together and realized that Pro Skater had globally just become this huge hit of a video game. — John Feldmann, via Loudwire

On Saturday, the two worlds collided again.

Tony Hawk joined Goldfinger on stage.

The 54-year-old skateboarding legend joined the veteran ska band at its show in Anaheim on Saturday. Feldmann introduced him as “Mr. Tony F—king Hawk,” before ceding the mic.

And then Goldfinger launched into ‘Superman’ and sent the place into a frenzy.

Although Hawk is a much better skater than singer, the performance was symbolic of the 23-year connection that was established by the 1999 video game. He spoke to that notion before leaving the stage, saying, “that song has defined our video game series for decades. It’s been an honor to finally join these guys.”

And then, to close, Hawk encouraged the crowd to do a kickflip.

Legendary.