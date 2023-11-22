Tony Allen Crushes Dillon Brooks For Claiming Grizzlies Miss Him

Videos by OutKick

Premier NBA villain Dillon Brooks can’t stop yapping about the Memphis Grizzlies allegedly missing him on their team — contrary to their decision to trade Brooks in the offseason.

Brooks pounced on the Grizzlies for their 3-10 record through 13 games to start the year, claiming that the former No. 2 seed in the West is doing terribly without him.

“It’s like the girlfriend that you used to have. You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone,” Brooks said about the lowly and Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

Here to dispel Brooks’ claim is former Grizzlies player and lockdown defender Tony Allen.

Allen stepped up and called Brooks out on his bluff with an easy reminder of DB’s mediocre game.

“I just saw what LeBron just did to him too. He just gave him 37, 9 and 8, he’s still over there getting his a** bust. We ain’t miss nothing. Trust me. Come on, man. Stop it,” Tony Allen said, appearing in an interview Wednesday.

Allen was on the money. Brooks talks plenty of smack but delivers output on the court that dwarfs in comparison.

Houston is doing better as a collective than the Grizzlies, but that is due more to the young corps of talent and coach Ime Udoka than Brooks.

Memphis and Brooks reunite Wednesday as the Houston Rockets visit to take on the Grizzlies.

