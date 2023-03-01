Tonight Is The Golden Knights Night

Videos by OutKick

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, 10 ET

Sometimes you get on quite a run and the feeling begins to be that you’ll never lose. I know that isn’t the case, losing will happen and it can result in a slump too. But, for now, I’m riding this wave and have gone on a beautiful run lately that has included some plus-money winners. It was a bit sweaty yesterday as we had to wait for Boston to win in overtime, but we cashed out either way. Now we come back with another matchup between two top teams.

The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to the West, and this can be a very tough spot for teams. They’ve been at home for multiple games and are on East coast time which means they are now on a three hour difference here for this game. When the puck drops for them, it will be 10 PM back home and the game won’t be over until after midnight. However, they also have a big rest advantage in this one having not played since February 25th. If they traveled on the 27th, their bodies may be adjusted and fine for this game. They’ve been as hot as anyone lately with wins in 14 of their past 17 contests. This is a quick trip with games against Vegas and against Arizona and then they return home for one game. There will be some opportunities to fade them. I think that Frederik Andersen is going to be the goalie for tonight and he’s been solid for them this season. He does own the past two losses that Carolina has had, and he was just 3-2 in February.

The Golden Knights haven’t been playing great hockey lately, which makes this a bit hard to back them. However, I do think this is a decent opportunity for them to steal a game. They’ve been fairly average at the house on the season. The travel has been a bit odd lately, and I think that coincides with their recent dip in the standings. They’ve lost three of their past four games but now get a three-game stretch at home. Adin Hill is likely to be in the net for the Knights and he might actually be the better of the goalies for the Golden Knights. He has a 2.52 goals against per-game stat line. He’s had a great February with the Knights taking a victory in five of his past six appearances. He did lose his last game to the Avalanche (a game we had correct) but the issue was they got no offense. I think that offense could be tough to come by in this game too, but Hill has allowed more than two goals in just one game since February 7th.

I’m going to be a bit contrarian to the line move here and take the Golden Knights at +120. I think the time zone change could impact the Hurricanes. Even with as hot as Carolina has been lately, I think this is a good spot to support the Knights and we can take them in a home game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024