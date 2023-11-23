Tone Deaf: Indian Tribe Turns Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Into Pro-Palestine Demonstration

Videos by OutKick

A member of the Indian Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe showed his support for Palestine in the most unusual of ways.

He did so on Thanksgiving Day.

During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

This, on a day when we give thanks for our blessings, family, friends, health and togetherness.

As the elders of this tribe from Eastern Massachusetts (whose members are known as “The People of the First Light”) waved peacefully to the crowd, one of the young men on the float proudly waved a Palestinian flag.

Mind you, the elders on this float intended to spread the message of preserving natural resources. I could not think of a more contradictory message to send about your tribe than letting someone wave this flag on Thanksgiving.

An Indian tribe from New England and the Palestinians have nothing in common. Moreover, its utterly astounding this young man decided to turn his tribe’s float into something that is at-best, controversial and very likely meant to be anti-Israel.

What were they thinking?

Why does the Native American float in Macy’s parade have a Palestinian flag pic.twitter.com/X3w7ybNNCv — OutKick (@Outkick) November 23, 2023

The point of the Thanksgiving Day parade is to celebrate what we’re thankful for. We watch some of the most creative minds put together some of the most stunning parade displays seen anywhere in the world. Also, it helps us kill a little time before the big meal is served and professional football starts.

In no way, shape or form is this parade meant for political gesturing. Thanksgiving is the last day of the year where Americans want to discuss politics. It’s a day to spend with loved ones and express gratitude, not have uninformed individuals tell us that terrorists need our support.

And make no mistake, they don’t.

It’s not the turkey leaving a bad taste in our mouths on this Thanksgiving.