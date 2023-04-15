Tommy Lee Ridiculously Dragged For Posting OAN Clip, Issues Statement

Videos by OutKick

The internet mob came for Tommy Lee Friday after he posted an OAN clip featuring Liz Wheeler.

The legendary rock star and former husband of Pamela Anderson shared a video of Wheeler talking about humans not just identifying as the opposite sex, but as different races, children, animals and wondering where it ends.

The clip is extremely vanilla, but because we live in very dumb times, people had to be outraged. Questlove commented he was unfollowing Lee over the video, according to TMZ. Many other people commented on the post with outrage. You can watch the clip below and decide for yourself.

Tommy Lee took the clip down and issued a statement.

The legendary musician deleted the clip and issued a statement shortly after midnight EST. Despite the fact there was nothing wrong with the clip, he still walked it back.

“I deleted by “controversial” [crying laughing emoji] post, because I am in no way transphobic or against the LGBTQIA+ community or any f*cking community…Sh*t, I’m the gayest motherf*cker around. I just don’t agree with how far some things have been taken. I just think it’s crazy that some people are blinding themselves because they feel they should have been born blind. I get being born female and identifying as male or being born make and identifying as female or whatever. But when PPL start identifying as babies or animals…WTF! I posted that because it got me thinking (and you should too) about where this world and our world [Earth emoji] is all going,” Lee wrote to his 1.8 million followers.

Tommy Lee didn’t do anything outrageous.

Are we really at the point in America where posting a clip of this nature leads to people being outraged? You might like One America News or you might not. That’s irrelevant.

The clip Tommy Lee shared of Liz Wheeler wasn’t over the line at all. It was simply asking how much further the insanity can go.

If you can identify as a different race or even as an animal, is there any end at all? Or, does the insanity just continue on a loop indefinitely?

Tommy Lee deleted a video of OAN star Liz Wheeler talking about people identifying as animals and children. (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images)

That seems to be what Tommy Lee was asking, and there’s nothing unreasonable about it. Instead of engaging in a passionate and fun discussion, people just flipped out. It’s not much different than what we’ve seen surrounding Riley Gaines.

She went to San Francisco State University to speak in defense of women’s sports and was met by a mob that turned violent. If believing in women’s sports gets you attacked, society might have already crossed the rubicon.

San Francisco State University refused to respond to several requests for comment from OutKick about Riley Gaines being attacked.



Pure cowardice.



It's not hard to condemn people who attack a young woman exercising her free speech. https://t.co/8PwfzzVTyQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 12, 2023

Tommy Lee should have refused to back down to the online mob. That video was incredibly tame, and if we’re at a point where simple questions can’t be asked, then we’re in a very dark place as a society.