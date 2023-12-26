Internet Unleashes Devastating Jokes After Tommy DeVito Benching

Videos by OutKick

The internet was absolutely ruthless after the New York Giants benched Tommy DeVito against the Eagles.

DeVito was sent to the bench Monday in favor of Tyrod Taylor during the 33-25 loss. He finished the game with 55 passing yards on 9/16 passing and averaged an abysmal 3.4 yards an attempt.

The man many were pretending was New York’s savior turned out to likely be just another flash in the pan.

The Giants benched Tommy DeVito against the Eagles. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Naturally, it wouldn’t be the internet if people didn’t fire up X and drag DeVito with some truly brutal reactions. Many had a heavy Italian influence.

Check out some of the best ones below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tommy Devito's family after finding out he got benched pic.twitter.com/gd66NTv0BD — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) December 26, 2023

Tommy DeVito if he wasn't Italian pic.twitter.com/bPOhzl42LT — AP 🌵𓅓🍎 (@Light_2610) December 26, 2023

Tommy DeVito getting benched on Christmas pic.twitter.com/XltUq2kj6b — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) December 25, 2023

So tell me this…. Tyrod Taylor has been healthy and the giants REALLY sent Devito out to start today? pic.twitter.com/CgU0AuSZHI — Marisa (@eMjAy_023) December 26, 2023

Tommy DeVito, his dad and his agent seeing Brian Daboll after the game pic.twitter.com/7MWiTQ248x — Donny Football (@DonChed54) December 25, 2023

The Tommy DeVito era ended the only way it possibly could: pic.twitter.com/rU47QTZAes — Jon Benne (@LordBenne) December 25, 2023

Me putting on Giants-Eagles and finding out Tommy DeVito got benched…. pic.twitter.com/Q8PhoMn0nm — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) December 26, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/9SYWWBDAkP — Zak (@zakeekinlaw) December 25, 2023

The 15 minutes for Tommy DeVito and his agent are up. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 26, 2023

Tommy DeVito getting benched on Christmas is the most humiliating thing to happen to an Italian in South Philadelphia since the Columbus statue was boxed up — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) December 26, 2023

Tommy Devito entering the locker room after the game… pic.twitter.com/AFzJmwhz02 — BLT (@BillfromBoynton) December 26, 2023

TOMMY DEVITO MEDIA LINSANITY RUN IS OVER WE’RE FREE pic.twitter.com/kAoRHtF6k4 — Connor (@KingDaboll) December 25, 2023

How Italians in New Jersey feel about Tommy DeVito getting benched pic.twitter.com/3sTNjYjsLm — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) December 26, 2023

Is the Tommy DeVito era over after benching? The internet thinks so.

If this is the end of the road for Tommy DeVito, then he will have burned out like the truly bright star he was for a very short period of time. He currently has 1,087 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns to three interceptions and one rushing TD.

His numbers aren’t too bad when you consider he’s an undrafted rookie. However, it’s also clear people have had enough of the hype.

NFL fans rejoiced with jokes when DeVito was sent to the bench Monday against the Eagles. X was absolutely on fire with jokes and hot takes.

Tommy DeVito roasted in brutal fashion after benching. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

If this is truly the end of the road for the Tommy DeVito hype train – which seems very possible – then we should all crack open a cold one and drink to the memories. Smash play below, and ponder what could have been. Sweet dreams, Tommy. Sweet dreams.