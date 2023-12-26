Internet Unleashes Devastating Jokes After Tommy DeVito Benching

Videos by OutKick
The internet was absolutely ruthless after the New York Giants benched Tommy DeVito against the Eagles.
DeVito was sent to the bench Monday in favor of Tyrod Taylor during the 33-25 loss. He finished the game with 55 passing yards on 9/16 passing and averaged an abysmal 3.4 yards an attempt.
The man many were pretending was New York’s savior turned out to likely be just another flash in the pan.
Naturally, it wouldn’t be the internet if people didn’t fire up X and drag DeVito with some truly brutal reactions. Many had a heavy Italian influence.
Is the Tommy DeVito era over after benching? The internet thinks so.
If this is the end of the road for Tommy DeVito, then he will have burned out like the truly bright star he was for a very short period of time. He currently has 1,087 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns to three interceptions and one rushing TD.
His numbers aren’t too bad when you consider he’s an undrafted rookie. However, it’s also clear people have had enough of the hype.
NFL fans rejoiced with jokes when DeVito was sent to the bench Monday against the Eagles. X was absolutely on fire with jokes and hot takes.
If this is truly the end of the road for the Tommy DeVito hype train – which seems very possible – then we should all crack open a cold one and drink to the memories. Smash play below, and ponder what could have been. Sweet dreams, Tommy. Sweet dreams.