Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: The Shady Land of ‘OZ’

Tomi Lahren doesn’t trust Dr. Oz one bit.

“I never liked Dr. Oz as a televangelist-style TV doctor or a candidate,” Tomi said. “I believe the R behind his name is as phony as his get-skinny-quick remedies, and I’ve considered him a snake in the grass from the start.”

Tomi said that’s why she was disappointed when the greatest president of her lifetime, Donald Trump, threw his name and endorsement behind the TV hack doctor.

“I thought it was the wrong move, and sadly, Trump has a history of dressing some of the wrong characters like but not limited to Omarosa, John Bolton, Dan Crenshaw, and a whole list of rhinos who rolled in, rode into office on his coattails, only to betray him one way or another down the road.

Tomi said during Thursday’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless that if Trump was good enough during the GOP primary race, he should be good enough now.

“Trump’s policies, personality or character have not changed since May 17, so there is no good reason to take this turn other than a cheap and slimy way for us to move away from Trump now that it may not be as politically convenient for a general election,” she said. “This is the kind of thing that a politician does. Maybe Mehmet has forgotten the reason people loved and still loved Trump is because he never acted like a politician. I don’t trust Dr. Oz one little bit.”

Here are Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts:

Thursday’s episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless can be seen on YouTube.

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.