Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: War On Cops Is REAL

July 7 marks the 6th anniversary of the Dallas Police Massacre where 5 officers were slain by a shooter inspired by the BLM movement.

Tomi Lahren said today belongs to the officers who were killed.

“Officer Ahrens, Officer Krol, Officer Smith, Officer Thompson, and Officer Zamarripa. Today marks the day those five brave and heroic law enforcement officers were killed and seven other officers wounded in an ambush during a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, Texas, by a shooter who unabashedly set out to kill white cops in the name of BLM,” she said. “I was in Dallas when this tragedy went down and I still get chills thinking about it.”

“If you recall, and the mainstream media will do their damnedest to prevent you from recalling, this massacre occurred during a Black Lives Matter protest in the summer of 2016. The shooter set out to kill white cops, plain and simple,” Tomi said. “And if that anti-police rhetoric sounds familiar, it’s because it’s only worsened in the last six years. It hit a fever pitch in the George Floyd riot season of summer 2020.”

Tomi said the war on cops is real and it’s being stoked, or at the very least excused by the Democrat Party and the mainstream media at large.

“This is what happens when Democrat leaders from the top down placate to Marxists and anarchist groups like BLM, whose transparent mission is to defund police,” she said. “And it’s not just defunding. It’s a multistep process. Demoralize officers, decriminalize acts of lawlessness, defund police and demonize the badge. Add all those Ds up, including the D four Democrat, and you get a war on cops.”

