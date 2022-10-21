Tomi Lahren Hits Nashville Streets To Talk Bachelorette Parties In Her Final Week As A Single Woman

If you’re a Nashville native, you’re used to the celebratory screams of Bachelor and Bachelorette parties at all hours of the day and night. You’ll hear them before you see them: packs of women donning glittery cowboy hats and boots dancing on the backs of peddle bikes and party buses.

Nashville’s neon-lit Broadway strip has earned the moniker “NashVegas” after becoming one of the most popular bachelor and bachelorette party destinations in the nation.

It’s only fitting that OutKick’s very own Tomi Lahren spent some of her last hours as a single woman on the strip getting to the bottom of your burning Broadway questions like, “What’s an appropriate time to start drinking?”

According to one visitor, “10 AM” is an appropriate time to hit the bars. Another offered a vague, “Whenever you’re thirsty.” Can’t argue with that logic.

One group in matching pink T-shirts agreed that drinking is an all-day affair. In all fairness, you can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning.

This crew had no problems ripping shots early in the day, except there were no shot glasses in sight. Instead, their weapon of choice was a syringe in the shape of male genitalia. The bride and her bridesmaids were kind enough to demonstrate for Tomi, sucking up some Ole Smoky Moonshine with the NSFW paraphernalia. As for where to pick one up for yourself? “Amazon.” Where else?

It wasn’t all fun and games; Lahren asked the political questions that hit harder than a NashVegas hangover. Thank goodness for hot chicken sandwiches and the nearby 24 hour Waffle House.

WATCH: