‘Tomi Lahren Is Fearless’ Guest Jillian Michaels Says Trans Athletes Have No Place in Women’s Sports

In no rational world can a man compete against a woman in sports and call it fairness. Trans athletes are gradually sabotaging women’s sports as men are allowed to participate with a clear biological advantage.

Famed fitness coach Jillian Michaels said trans athletes tip the scales with advantages in women’s sports. In the name of woke equality in sports, women lose opportunities to trans athletes.

Jillian Michaels joined OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” for an exclusive interview, hitting several topics, including the notion that trans women should compete in women’s sports.

Michaels noted Lia Thomas and MMA fighter Fallon Fox as prime examples that trans athletes are responsible for physical and mental harm to their female teammates and competition. Thomas joined women’s swimming at Penn after failing against male competitors. And Fallon Fox joined and beat up women in the Octagon after seven years of fighting against men.

Tomi Lahren spoke with Michaels concerning the radical Left’s redefinition of Title XI, which Democrats believe should include trans female athletes in its protection against ‘discrimination.’

Famed personal trainer, Jillian Michaels. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival)

Tomi asked Michaels, “What do you say to those that say that transgender athletes should compete against women and that Title XI should be open to anybody and everybody who feels they are a female?”

Michaels — an accomplished trainer, nutritionist and businesswoman — said the proof is already out on trans athletes’ deleterious effect on women’s athletics. She added that the biological differences seen from trans athletes show a clear hurdle in logic for anyone supporting real women’s rights.

“Sports is biological. It just is,” Michaels stated. “And I think that you’re starting to actually see women get hurt.”

Michaels pointed to Fallon Fox’s run in the ring. Fox physically pummeled women after joining as a trans fighter. Anyone watching the fight witnessed the lack of fairness.

“Fallon Fox, for example, is an MMA fighter who is a transgender female. Beating the sh*t … out of biological women. Like, this is beyond the fact of fairness. What we have trouble with as a society is fairness, right? Everybody wants to be fair. It’s not fair.

“Here’s the problem. I understand it’s not fair to trans athletes because where are they going to compete? It’s also not fair to biological female athletes. You have an issue, right? You’re not going to be able to be fair to everyone. …

“Like Lia Thomas is 6-foot-1. The percentage of biological females who are 6-foot-1 is under 1%. Lia Thomas was No.400 when she swam as a male. And No. 1 when she swam as a female.

“We’re going to systematically destroy women’s sports. I’m sorry, listen, if you want to be trans, I support you. I want you to have all the same rights that I do. But at the end of the day, someone’s going to get effed here. And if you’re looking at, okay, you’ve got X amount of trans athletes and X amount of women, you’re not going to win this one. Right. No one’s coming out unscathed.”

