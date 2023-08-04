Tomi Lahren Doesn’t Appreciate The Biden White House Trying To Censor Her

Videos by OutKick

Free speech is not dead but damn near.

The Biden White House went to great lengths to censor me, personally, on social media and turns out, it’s even more egregious than I initially thought.

For months I’ve known the Biden White House worked with big tech – and specifically Facebook – to censor and reduce my presence on social media. White House Digital Director Rob Flaherty who to my knowledge still holds that position – directed Facebook to “reduce” me on the platform over a tweet I then posted to Facebook.

Yes, for simply stating that I did not and will not get the COVID vaccine.

But turns out, that email from Rob Flaherty was just the tip of the iceberg.

I was not only a target for censorship in that email, I was apparently an ongoing obsession – living rent free in their minds for months.

Turns out in meetings between ole Rob and Facebook, Rob EXPLICITLY said the following:

“If you (meaning Facebook) were to change the algorithm so that people were more likely to see New York Times, WallStreet Journal, any authoritative news source over Daily Wire, Tomi Lahren, polarizing people. You wouldn’t have a mechanism to check the material impact?”

Yes, the Biden White House Digital Director requested that Facebook – a platform that I have 4.7 million followers on – change the FRICKEN ALGORITHM so people would see less of me and more New York Times.

This is not just censorship, this is big government coercing Facebook to make me less visible to those who knowingly and voluntarily follow me to ADJUST THE ALGORITHM!

And let’s not forget, this isn’t for discussing COVID vaccine efficacy or COVID vaccine side effects or any of that.

This is over me saying I personally won’t get the COVID vaccine.

There is NO WAY to chalk that up to “misinformation” or “disinformation” or any variation of that word.

This is censorship – full on, full send, full communist CENSORSHIP.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Tomi Lahren attends 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

And let’s also not forget that the Biden White House has been working overtime to be able to continue to pull this kind of crap.

The Biden White House and all the rats that reside in that administration feel THEY have the right to keep people like me and people like you silent, censored and reduced.

They are so scared of the truth getting out they will do anything to kill it.

This is not only un-American, a violation of the First Amendment, and a threat that strikes to the core of our very nation.

I will not shut up. I will not sit down. I will not even lower my voice. In fact, I’m about to get louder and you know what, I might even take legal action myself.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless