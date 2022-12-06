Tomi Lahren Sounds The Alarm On Troubling Increase In Farmer Suicides

OutKick’s Tomi Lahren was joined by fourth-generation dairy farmer Stephanie Nash on Monday’s episode of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless to discuss the startling increase in suicide among American farmers and ranchers.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

It’s no secret that the agricultural industry has been facing some tough times in recent years. One thing that isn’t always discussed are the mental health issues facing farmers.

“People talk about agriculture in such a negative light,” Nash said. “And when you’re talking about mental illness, there’s a lot of people from the left that fight for mental illness and people being healthy for themselves and for their mind.”

Nash and Lahren also talked about how farmers and ranchers aren’t always afforded that same treatment.

They touched on how people working in agriculture may be reluctant to discuss mental health. The reasons for that include pride or because they’re already facing many other challenges.

One of those challenges is the rapid — and concerning — decline of the agricultural industry.

“When you’re watching, every day, something that you worked so hard for being taken away from you, Lahren said. “You watch as the world is changing, but it’s changing in a direction that’s not progressive, it’s not progress, it’s not innovation, it’s actually ridding generations of people that have worked so hard to cultivate food for America and for the world.”

“No, they’re being tossed aside as if they don’t matter.”

Tomi Lahren and singer and agricultural advocate Stephanie Nash discussed some of the issues facing American farms’ mental health. (Getty Images)

American Farmers Are Facing Many Issues

The two talked about a myriad of issues facing agriculture from millions of acres being sold off to developers to lab-grown meat-threatening farms.

Even misguided public perception of farmers and ranchers partially thanks to the TV show Yellowstone has been an issue.

Lahren also floated the idea that lawmakers from agricultural states aren’t doing a good enough job highlighting the struggles facing farmers.

“That’s the scary part,” Nash said. “We don’t really have representatives that are fighting hard enough. They don’t want to stick their neck out there because they don’t want to get hurt. They don’t want to lose their investments.

“I think moving forward we need to see more family farmers stepping up. Going to Washington, D.C., having those hard discussions.”

Nash also had a message for politicians.

“I really would say if you’re a politician out there listening, you need to step up.

“You need to step up for the American people.”

