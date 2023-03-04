Hollywood Star Tom Sizemore Dead At 61

Videos by OutKick

Tom Sizemore has passed away at the age of 61.

The famous “Black Hawk Down” and “Saving Private Ryan” actor suffered a brain aneurysm a couple weeks ago in February, and has been hospitalized ever since.

Now, at the age of 61, he’s passed away.

Tom Sizemore dead at 61. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger, 17, were at his side,” a rep for Sizemore told Fox News.

The statement from his rep further added, “In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023, Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care. Tom has remained in intensive care since that day and not regained conciseness … The Sizemore family has been comforted by the hundreds of messages of support and love shown to their son, brother and father. They are asking for privacy during this difficult time and I am asking for those wishes to please be respected.”

Tom Sizemore dies after suffering a brain aneurysm. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)

Tom Sizemore had some epic roles.

Sizemore had some huge roles over the years including multiple war films. Sizemore had major roles in “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

The convoy scene in “Black Hawk Down” was so legendary in part because of Sizemore trying to get Struecker on the radio as bullets were flying.

Sizemore was also absolutely outstanding as part of the incredible ensemble “Saving Private Ryan” cast.

Rest in Peace, Tom Sizemore. pic.twitter.com/btAHOe1qgK — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) March 4, 2023

Later in life, Sizemore ran into troubles due to substance abuse issues and his career was never able to recover. However, that’s definitely not how Sizemore should be remembered. When he was at his best, he was one hell of an actor.

It’s a shame his life ended what is really a relatively young age.

Tom Sizemore dead at 61. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom Sizemore’s family during this incredibly sad and tragic time.