Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello had a rough Saturday night.

The star musician was performing with the band in New York when a fan attempted to rush the stage. Rage Against the Machine’s security quickly jumped into action to secure the area, but accidentally lit up Morello in the process.

Rock fans have been on a different level the past few days. First, Kid Rock fans flipped out when weather caused a concert to be canceled in North Dakota, and a fan also got absolutely obliterated by security.

Kid Rock Cancels Concert, Fans Respond By Going Absolutely Insane https://t.co/bVHfv3JFlW — OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2022

Now, a fan attempted to rush the stage during a Rage Against the Machine concert, and also got hit with some instant karma.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It’s a pretty simple formula.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by security during a show in New York. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

In this situation, security just managed to clip the wrong guy. Instead of dropping the fan, one of the most famous guitarists in the rock game got jacked up.

In chaos, collateral damage can happen!

Security accidentally tackles guitarist Tom Morello. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Morello was able to shake it off and maybe explain to security that accuracy is key in moments of carnage and chaos.