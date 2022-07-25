Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello had a rough Saturday night.
The star musician was performing with the band in New York when a fan attempted to rush the stage. Rage Against the Machine’s security quickly jumped into action to secure the area, but accidentally lit up Morello in the process.
Rock fans have been on a different level the past few days. First, Kid Rock fans flipped out when weather caused a concert to be canceled in North Dakota, and a fan also got absolutely obliterated by security.
Now, a fan attempted to rush the stage during a Rage Against the Machine concert, and also got hit with some instant karma.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It’s a pretty simple formula.
In this situation, security just managed to clip the wrong guy. Instead of dropping the fan, one of the most famous guitarists in the rock game got jacked up.
In chaos, collateral damage can happen!
Hopefully, Morello was able to shake it off and maybe explain to security that accuracy is key in moments of carnage and chaos.
Morello is a lefty punk.