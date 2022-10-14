Tom Izzo Narrates Incredible Michigan State Uniform Reveal Video

Michigan State dropped an incredible uniform reveal video ahead of the Wisconsin game.

The Spartans play the Badgers in East Lansing tomorrow, and the game is flying under the radar because both teams have failed to meet expectations.

MSU’s solution to the low energy around Mel Tucker and the team? Get Tom Izzo to voice the uniform release video and throw in a Gus Johnson call to really send things over the top.

On the banks of the Red Cedar…#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/ZZsDEWcNSp — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 13, 2022

Initially, I wanted to hate these Michigan State uniforms, and honestly, I’m not all that impressed. I don’t love the helmet design, and I’m not sure why people are so fired up.

Are these uniforms really that special? The answer in my mind is no.

However, the uniform reveal video was a home run. It’s that simple. Whenever you can rope in Tom Izzo and sprinkle in a little Gus Johnson, you have to do it.

Izzo is a college basketball legend and he’s made the Michigan State Spartans an absolute powerhouse. He’s by far and away the most famous man associated with the program.

While the football team is struggling and sitting at 2-4, the basketball team is almost always great. With the season just a few weeks away, it makes perfect sense to inject a little energy into the souls of MSU fans by using Izzo.

Michigan State releases uniform reveal video featuring Tom Izzo narrating. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Now, will it be enough to save the Spartans against Wisconsin? The Badgers are currently a -7.5 favorite, and it’s hard to see them losing. However, there’s a reason we play the game. Catch all the action at 4:00 EST on Fox.