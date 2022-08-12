Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Signs Massive New Contract

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is sticking around in East Lansing.

The national champion and college basketball legend agreed to a five-year deal worth $31 million, according to ESPN.

Izzo will earn $6.2 million annually, which makes Izzo one of the highest paid coaches in all of college basketball.

Through his 27 years leading the Spartans in East Lansing, Izzo has turned MSU into an absolute Big Ten Powerhouse.

Even in down years, the Spartans are better than most of the conference. The numbers truly speak for themselves.

Izzo has one national title ring, eight Final Four appearances, 10 regular season B1G titles and six conference tournament championships.

Furthermore, his record with the Spartans is 666-267. The man is without question in an extremely elite group of coaches in college basketball.

As a diehard Wisconsin fan, I’ve seen firsthand how dominant Michigan State has been under Izzo, and he’s not slowing down at all.

Now, he’s inked a new five-year deal, and that’s bad news for people hoping the Spartans would eventually fall off. It’s not going to happen!

Props to Izzo for getting his money and congrats to MSU fans for making sure their coach doesn’t go anywhere.