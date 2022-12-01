Tom Herman Reportedly Lands New Head Coaching Job

Tom Herman is reportedly heading to FAU.

The Owls have reached a deal to hire the former Texas head coach to take over after the firing of Willie Taggart, according to Brett McMurphy.

Former Texas & Houston coach Tom Herman has been hired as FAU’s new coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Herman was 54-22 in 6 seasons – 32-18 at Texas & 22-4 at UH. Herman’s teams were perfect 5-0 in bowl games, including 2 New Year’s 6 bowls — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2022

This is a very big hire for a program of FAU’s size. Is it on the same level as Lane Kiffin when he was coaching the Owls?

No, especially given Kiffin’s success since leaving. However, Herman is a big name, and he has a long track record in the world of college football.

FAU reportedly hires former Texas coach Tom Herman. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

He was an assistant at Ohio State before taking head coaching jobs at Houston and Texas. As a head coach he went 22-4 with the Cougars and 32-18 with the Longhorns.

Even though he was 14 games above .500 at Texas, he was fired for not meeting expectations. Now, he will go to Boca Raton to coach an Owls team with significantly lower expectations.

This is without question the best hire FAU could have made. Tom Herman is 54-22 as a head coach, and he has extensive P5 experience.

FAU reportedly hires Tom Herman. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the Owls this is a massive home run hire. A great move from the program.