Tom Hanks Unloads On Fan Who Tripped His Wife – ‘Back the f— off’

You’re not the only one on edge this summer. Actor Tom Hanks is making headlines today after a 2-minute minor tripping penalty was called on a fan who got his feet tangled up with Rita Wilson’s as the married couple dealt with a crowd in New York City.

“This is my wife, back the f–k off,” Hanks yelled at a fan Wednesday night as the paparazzi tried to calm the situation.

That was followed by a staredown with the alleged league leader in tripping penalties. Tom was absolutely fuming. Let’s go to the tape:

Folks, it’s going to be one of those summers. It’s the Summer of the Unhinged and it’s only going to get worse. There are shortages all over the place — Arby’s is out of salads, chicken salad sandwiches, etc. — and Target has so much inventory that you’ll be diving into discounted Samsungs like Scrooge McDuck diving into a pile of gold. The White House is a mess. Baby formula is a problem. It’s 100 degrees across the midwest.

There are blackouts. Storms are destroying power lines. Tampons are hard to find. Folded money could be laced with fentanyl. The Reds are a disaster. The stock market has been butchered. Interest rates are climbing fast.

“Back the f— off,” just might become the battle cry of the summer of 2022.

Tom Hanks just might’ve kicked off a big rallying moment for this country. Let’s see if this catches on.