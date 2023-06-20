Tom Cruise Vows To Keep Fighting For Great Movie Experiences At Theaters

Videos by OutKick

Tom Cruise wants butts in the seats at movie theaters and not simply on the couch watching streaming.

Movie theaters were absolutely obliterated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters were already losing interest for years going into the pandemic due to the rise of streaming, and people not going out appeared to possibly be the final nail in the coffin of the movie theater industry.

However, “Top Gun: Maverick” was a shot of adrenaline into the soul of movie theaters and Hollywood. The film earned nearly $1.5 billion at the box office, and Steven Spielberg credited it with saving the movie industry.

Expectations are high for Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission: Impossible” movie. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise wants people at movie theaters.

Tom Cruise’s new movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premieres across the country July 12, and he wants to keep momentum rolling.

Cruise said the following during the latest “M:I” premiere in Rome, according to Variety:

There is a community that we are all part of — different cultures and ways of life, we all join together to enjoy cinema. It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world. My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.

Cruise has done an incredible job getting people to movie theaters.

Say whatever you want about Tom Cruise, but the one thing you can’t say is that the man doesn’t sell movie tickets.

Hollywood and movie theaters were on life support when “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters summer 2022.

Streaming’s popularity was through the roof. Why go to the theater and buy expensive snacks when you can sit at home and drink all the light beer and eat all the popcorn you want for a fraction of the price?

Tom Cruise wants to protect the movie theater experience. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage,)

However, some movies just need to be seen in a theater. Tom Cruise reminded people of that fact with “Top Gun: Maverick” and he’ll likely do it again with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”

You sometimes just need to hear the speakers blasting at a level you can’t get at home. The final 30 minutes of “Top Gun: Maverick” just don’t hit the same on a home entertainment center, no matter how great it might be.

Tom Cruise’s new movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters July 12. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise wants people to get to theaters, grab some popcorn, fill up whatever drink you like and enjoy movies as they’re meant to be enjoyed. As a huge fan of movies, it’s hard to disagree with his assessment. “Top Gun: Maverick” exceeded all expectations. Let’s hope “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” does the same. There’s no doubt Tom Cruise is on one hell of a roll!