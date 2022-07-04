Tom Cruise Celebrates 60th Birthday Watching Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton

Tom Cruise is on top of the world after leading Top Gun: Maverick’s billion-dollar campaign at the box office — a first for the veteran lead among his filmography.

Aside from celebrating Maverick’s success, the Days of Thunder star spent his 60th birthday at a Formula One race on Sunday, taking in the event while being in the UK to finish filming his next theatrical release, which is the seventh installation in the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise cheered on friend and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton.

Cruise adamantly gave his support for Hamilton at the Formula One British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.

Tom Cruise and Lewis after the race. 🙂pic.twitter.com/uOArQYhvBW — soph (@sophwebsterxx) July 3, 2022

“Lewis always. He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” Cruise told Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle, before Hamilton finished third.

The age-defying actor celebrated his 60th birthday watching Hamilton from within the pit crew in the Mercedes garage.

And with a net worth north of $500 million … why not?

Cruise received a share of birthday wishes on Sunday and a special mention from Iceman himself, Val Kilmer.

Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice ! — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 4, 2022

With the success of Maverick, a near 26-year return to the 80s hit Top Gun, perhaps Cruise can start venturing into prequel projects to keep the box office cash flowing, starting with Born on the Third of July.

