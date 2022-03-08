Report: Georgia And Tom Crean Likely To Part Ways After The Season

Videos by OutKick

Georgia is likely to fire Tom Crean at the conclusion of the season, after four years running the Bulldogs basketball team, according to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Towers reports that the university has not finalized a decision, but that:

“After overseeing the losingest season in the history of Georgia basketball, all indications are that Crean and the Bulldogs will part ways after the season concludes, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. However, an official decision has not been made.”

Tom Crean signed a six-year, $19.8 million deal in March of 2018. One thing that could work in the favor of Georgia is that his buyout clause after the fourth year drops from $7.2 million down to $3.2 million.

Crean has had a rough tenure in Athens, going 47-74 overall and 15-57 in the SEC over four years. Georgia has never been a real threat in the conference under his leadership, even when the school had former No.1 NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards. The Bulldogs finished 16-16 that season and struggled in conference play.

There was also an incident this season with assistant coach Wade Mason, who was suspended for what was reportedly an altercation with director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s loss to LSU.

There are many reasons why this marriage never worked out in Athens, and if it is truly over as the rumors say, Georgia must now go out and find the right coach who can recruit the state and put together a product worth paying for.

We will have more to the story as it develops.