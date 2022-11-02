Tom Coughlin’s Wife, Judy Coughlin, Dies At 77 After Battling Incurable Brain Disorder

Judy Coughlin, the wife of longtime NFL head coach Tom Coughlin, passed away Wednesday morning. She was 77.

Judy Coughlin was a mother of four children, and a grandmother of 12. The two had been married for 55 years.

Tom Coughlin revealed last year that his wife has been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, an incurable brain disorder that affects the ability to walk, speak, think and control body movements.

Coughlin released a statement Wednesday, calling his wife “a remarkable woman in every way.”

Tom Coughlin pays tribute to wife during Super Bowl

Coughlin, the former coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, revealed his wife’s diagnosis in a guest column for the New York Times last year.

Coughlin said he was the primary caregiver for his wife, and called her decline “gut-wrenching.”

“Our hearts are broken,” he wrote at the time. “Judy has been everything to our family. For the past four years, we’ve helplessly watched her go from a gracious woman with a gift for conversation, hugging all the people she met and making them feel they were the most important person in the room, to losing almost all ability to speak and move.”

Coughlin went 68-60 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the mid-1990s, leading the team to four consecutive playoff appearances.

He eventually went on to lead the New York Giants to a pair of Super Bowls before returning to Jacksonville in 2017 to run football operations.

During the Super Bowl this past February, Coughlin paid tribute to Judy during a special that aired on NBC.

“For everyone who knew and loved Judy, the enormity of her absence cannot be put into words, but the immense kindness she showed to others will always endure,” Coughlin continued in Wednesday’s statement.

“Our hearts are broken, but we know she is free from suffering and at peace with our Lord.”