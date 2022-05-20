Tom Brady’s Past Snub Still Irks Ryan Fitzpatrick

It’s been more than a decade, but free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick still hasn’t forgot about the time he was snubbed by the GOAT.

Fitzpatrick recently relayed a story about handing Tom Brady and the Patriots a loss while he was quarterbacking the division rival Jets. Following what was an unlikely win, Fitzpatrick approached Brady midfield for the customary QB-to-QB postgame love fest that generally starts with a handshake and evolves to chest taps and whispers.

But the anticipated interaction didn’t go as planned and an eager Fitzpatrick walked away SNUBBED!

Fitzpatrick, 39, is currently a free agent. He told the story of handshake gate during a recent appearance on ESPN’s America’s Caddie, when asked the favorite moment of his career: “Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn’t shake my hand,” said Fitzpatrick. “I was on the Jets [for the second win, four years later], and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.”

“Fitzmagic,” as he’s known to fans and teammates, actually bested Brady-led teams three times throughout his nine-team, 17-year pro career. And if there’s one thing that’s stood out to him, it’s just how much Brady despises losing. But to be clear, that doesn’t mean he excuses poor postgame handshake etiquette.

“Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he does lose, I want a handshake.”

In the event Fitzpatrick signs on for an 18th season, maybe he and Brady could bury the hatchet and agree to a meeting of the hands following any future games. Just don’t expect them to shake on it.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF