Tom Brady Wishes Gisele, Bridget Moynahan A Happy Mother’s Day

Fresh off his divorce, Tom Brady isn’t holding any grudges against Gisele Bündchen.

The future Hall of Famer took to Instagram Sunday to wish all the special women in his life a Happy Mother’s Day — including Gisele and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Moynahan is the mother of his 15-year-old son Jack. Brady and Gisele have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams.”

Brady finished the post with a message to all the moms out there.

“I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

Brady’s post included multiple family photos, including one with his own mother, Galynn, and his sisters.

Tom Brady wishes Gisele and Moynahan a Happy Mother’s Day. (Instagram: @tombrady)

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Even after the split, Gisele said she still maintains a relationship with Jack and calls him her “bonus child.”

“Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom,” Gisele told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love.”

As for Moynahan, she and Tom broke up way back in 2006. But they’ve maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship ever since.

And so it appears the whole Brady Bunch is getting along.

Just one big, happy, rich, good looking family.