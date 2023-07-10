Tom Brady Reportedly Chatted Up Several Women At Party Amid Kim Kardashian Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady was apparently spitting game at Michael Rubin’s famous White Party.

Rumors started flying after the party that Brady and Kim Kardashian were getting flirty with each other. It was later reported the two are nothing more than friends. So, don’t expect a new power couple to form between the retired NFL QB and reality TV star.

However, that doesn’t mean Brady wasn’t chatting up other women. After all, he is single after getting divorced from Gisele.

If there was ever a time to play the field, it’s right now.

Rumors are flying on the internet about Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Is Tom Brady playing the field?

It sounds like that’s exactly what he did last Monday at the party. Page Six reported he only “briefly” talked with Kim K, but did spend time “talking to different women.”

Page Six’s unnamed source also claimed they never saw Tom Brady flirting or dancing with Kim K.

Tom Brady was apparently talking to several women at Michael Rubin’s White Party. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Are we buying the Kim K rumors or are we buying that Brady was chatting up a bunch of different women? Perhaps, both are true. Perhaps, neither is true.

What we do know for sure is Tom Brady might be the most eligible single man in America. He has seven Super Bowl rings, is unbelievably rich and is famous.

Tom Brady is probably at the top of the list when it comes to men capable of locking down a famous woman.

Will Tom Brady start dating a new woman after divorcing Gisele? (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Will the Bucs star find a new girlfriend after splitting from Gisele? Time will tell, but it definitely sounds like he’s not afraid to get social. Life is good when you’re Tom Brady.