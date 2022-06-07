Tom Brady Was Fired Up After Niece Maya’s College World Series Performance

Tom Brady isn’t the only member of the Brady Bunch making a name for themself in the world of sports.

Maya Brady, niece of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, is quite the athlete herself. And Uncle Tom is letting his mom (and all of social media) know about it. Maya is a redshirt sophomore at UCLA who smacked two homers during a Women’s College World Series win over Oklahoma on Monday.

Her performance and on-field reaction looked eerily similar to something we’ve seen time and time again from her superstar uncle. And that wasn’t lost on Tom.

“Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO,” tweeted Brady, who tagged the UCLA softball team alongside video of Maya enthusiastically rounding third.

Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/RYcI8DQuFM — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 6, 2022

In true Brady fashion, Maya can be seen mouthing that all too familiar phrase made famous by her uncle, “Let’s f*cking go!”

Maya finished the game with 5 RBIs and responded to her Uncle Tom’s post by saying: “His support is obviously very influential for me,” Maya said via NJ.com. “He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me.”

That support continued on Tom’s Instagram story.

Brady earned third-team all-conference honors this season.

