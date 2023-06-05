Tom Brady Rides ‘Tower Of Terror’ In Disney World, Shows Human Side With Incredible Picture

Videos by OutKick

When it comes to football, Tom Brady is practically a robot. He’s built perfectly to throw an NFL football. Brady amassed arguably the greatest career of any football player, ever. But when it comes to rides at Disney World — specifically the “Tower of Terror” — Brady is just like the rest of us. Well, like me at least.

Brady posted a picture riding “Tower of Terror” with his kids over the weekend. And, like many people, realized that there is indeed some terror involved.

I know what you’re probably thinking: that ride is weak and if it scares you, then you’re weak. Well, friends, consider me weak.

Tom Brady rode “Twilight Zone’s Tower of Terror” in Disney World and posted an incredible picture of him screaming on the ride. (Photo by Remi BENALI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

I was tricked into riding it with my friends about 8 years ago in Disneyland. My buddy, JD, who knows I hate rides with “drops” told me there are no drops.

“It’s more of a theatrical ride than anything else,” he said.

The people screaming up ahead probably should have been a clue. But I guess I’m not all that perceptive.

All the way through the line, you’re shuffled from room to room, watching “scary” videos. JD kept assuring me that was basically the ride. You watch scary videos and then you leave.

He’s a liar.

I probably also should have noticed that they make you put on a seatbelt. Any ride where they strap you down means something is going to happen.

So, of course, as the ride is climbing the tower, I keep asking, “are you sure nothing is going to happen?”

“No, no, no. They take you up to the top, show you the park, and then bring you back down,” he said.

Liar.

Props to him though: if you don’t know it’s coming, you really don’t feel the terror until you’re in it. And by then, it’s too late.

And by the looks of it, Tom Brady and I had the exact same “Tower of Terror” experience.

“Tower of Terror is mad chill dad” pic.twitter.com/QnJgMS5LPf — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 5, 2023

“Tower of Terror is mad chill dad,” Brady’s kid tells him. Yeah, that sounds familiar.

This is a pretty big moment for me. Tom Brady and I had near identical experiences. We both got tricked into riding “Tower of Terror.”

Except, an adult tricked me. He got duped by a child.

Dan Z -1

Tom Brady – 0.

Your move, Tom.