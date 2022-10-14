The NFL Fines Tom Brady For Kicking Another Player: REPORT

The NFL has reportedly fined Tom Brady for kicking a player last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Falcons.

During the 21-15 win for the Bucs, the seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared to kick Grady Jarrett.

The Falcons defensive lineman was flagged for roughing the passer on one of the worst calls in recent NFL memory, but Brady is now also in trouble.

The starting QB of the Bucks has been fined $11,139 for throwing a kick on the same play.

NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022

It’s worth noting that Tom Brady didn’t appear to make contact with Jarrett when he threw the kick. However, clearly the league didn’t care. The simple fact he threw it was enough to get smacked with a fine.

Did Tom Brady attempt to kick Grady Jarrett? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SpaceButlerXIII/status/1579166412505223168)

Now, after it seeming like Tom Brady might skate after throwing a pair of kicks, he’s been punished for one of them.

Ironically, it’s not even the kick that landed. It’s the one he missed on.

Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom fucking Brady thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JUEMjcOI76 — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) October 9, 2022

Ultimately, the tiny amount of money will make no difference to Tom Brady. However, it does go to show he’s not above the rules. After the roughing the passer call last Sunday, a lot of people have the perception that’s not the case. The NFL is attempting to signal Brady is held to the same standards as everyone else.

Note: This piece has been updated to reflect the latest information regarding the fine.