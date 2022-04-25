Tom Brady Spent Big On A Retirement Gift For Bruce Arians

They say time heals all wounds. And thanks to Tom Brady, former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is learning that lesson the easy way.

Less than a month into retirement, Arians received a pricey gift from his Super Bowl-winning quarterback, a gesture that Arians says should put to rest any notion of a beef between them.

“Tom just sent me a picture. He got a present for me,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a $50,000 watch. He says he’s bringing it to me. Who does that if we hate each other? As soon as he’s back in town, we’ll play golf.”

Brady’s gift seems to have come at the perfect time. One week ago, rumors circulated that Bruce Arians lost influence over the Bucs in his final year as head coach.

Arians told the Tampa Bay Times that even with Brady’s generous gift, he still expects the Brady vs. Arians chatter to continue.

“It’s never going to go away, no matter what anyone says. It’s a national narrative that they think they know, but they don’t.”

What we all do know is that Brady and Arians accomplished a heckuva lot in their two seasons together in Tampa. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020 and then captured the NFC South title in 2021.

In other words, they were a winning combination sure to withstand the test of time.

