Tom Brady Shows Off Biceps For Upcoming Movie Role

NFL fans lost their mind when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sported a beefed-up look during offseason training.

Bucs QB Tom Brady, 44, has also been hard at work this offseason and is looking ripped for an upcoming role in Hollywood.

The NFL legend and media mogul was on the set of his feature film, 80 for Brady, and impressed fans when he let his ropes out for a breather.

Photo via TMZ

Showing off a Marvel-like physique, Brady posted a photo update on his Instagram from the production set of the new flick— whose plot is centered around a group of grandmotherly-aged Brady fanatics attending the infamous 28-3 Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl to watch their QB crush in action.

The post doubled as an advertisement for TB12: showcasing Brady’s near-peak strength at the fresh age of 44.

In his post, Brady called out actor and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a battle of brawn.

“I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime,” Brady said, offering his services as a backup/stunt double for The Rock.

Brady will undoubtedly give this role a championship-level effort. The player-turned-actor could be on the precipice of an Oscars nomination and win, adding an EGOT to the GOAT’s to-do list.

