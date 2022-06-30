Tom Brady Shows Off His Shredded Body On A Yacht With Gisele Off The Italian Coast

Looking shredded and ready for his 23rd season in the NFL, Tom Brady popped up on a massive yacht off the coast of Portofino, Italy this week where he’s enjoying a vacation with supermodel wife Gisele and the kids.

Brady was spotted working up a lather under the crystal-clear Italian skies while aboard a superyacht that has plenty of room for boxing matches and exercising to keep this physical specimen in shape as the calendar closes in on the start of training camp on July 27.

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Brady, who turns 45 August 3, was also seen swimming off the back of the multi-level yacht and jumping off the side of the yacht with a perfect pencil form.

It wasn’t all swimming and working out for the NFL’s greatest quarterback. He cleaned up, threw on the shades and jumped on a boat with Gisele for some Italian ice cream that will probably snap him out of his notorious diet.

But don’t worry Tampa Bay fans.

This yacht has so many workout options for Brady he’ll peel those two bites of ice cream right off his chiseled frame in no time. If Italy doesn’t yank those calories out of his body, training camp in Tampa Bay should do the trick.

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

According to tipsters, Brady and Gisele have their children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian Kate, nine, along with Brady’s eldest son John Edward, 14, on the yacht for what should be one final big vacation before dad locks in for another run at a Super Bowl, which would give him an astounding eight titles.

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID