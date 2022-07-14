Tom Brady Says Being Rich is Hardest Part About Parenting

Tom Brady says his enormous wealth is making parenting very difficult.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said on a recent episode of the Drive podcast.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.”

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen have a combined net worth of $650 million. They have two children together: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

While being too rich is a hell of a problem to have, Brady’s points are valid. His kids have grown up surrounded by generational wealth and the perks of a superstar father.

That undoubtedly shapes their perspective on life. How could it not?

To offset a lavish lifestyle, Brady says he’s working on making their kids more relatable by creating “experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through.”

Brady is not a hypocrite when it comes to not taking luxury for granted. He’s been set financially for well over a decade and still outworks every player in the NFL.

Money and fame have not changed the way he approaches his career. At 44, Brady is more about the grind than 24-year-olds are.

Brady and Bündchen say their humble beginnings have made them appreciate their perks.

“My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” Brady explained. “There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters.

“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family,” he says. “My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”

End result: seven Super Bowls and one of the most successful supermodels on the planet.

That said, if your father is Tom Brady — enjoy it. Word is it must be pretty cool.