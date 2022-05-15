Tom Brady Rides Citi Bike In NYC

Who knew Tom Brady rides a Citi Bike?

The quarterback and future broadcaster posted on social media Saturday that he toured New York City on a bike.

“Best morning ever,” Brady wrote. Watch below:

The 44-year-old said it took him 10 minutes to unlock the bike but then was able to go for a spin.

While cruising, the QB pointed out a biker — wearing neon — for not stopping for a pedestrian at a crosswalk and highlighted some dogs he passed along the way.

