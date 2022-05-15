in NFL, Sports

Tom Brady Rides Citi Bike In NYC

Who knew Tom Brady rides a Citi Bike?

The quarterback and future broadcaster posted on social media Saturday that he toured New York City on a bike.

CLAY TRAVIS: ‘TOM BRADY WILL BE NO. 1 VOICE ON FOX’

“Best morning ever,” Brady wrote. Watch below:

The 44-year-old said it took him 10 minutes to unlock the bike but then was able to go for a spin.

While cruising, the QB pointed out a biker — wearing neon — for not stopping for a pedestrian at a crosswalk and highlighted some dogs he passed along the way.

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

