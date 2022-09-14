Tom Brady Shares Hint About Possibly Retiring After This Season

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a season-opening win against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the headlines surrounding Brady have nothing to do with his performance or the 16 games left on Tampa Bay’s slate, instead, we’re talking about whether or not he’s retiring at season’s end.

Brady is 45 years old and Father Time is undefeated, it’s no secret that the clock is ticking on his career. After all, he did dip his toes into the retirement world for 45 days before returning this offseason.

Speaking on his ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with Jim Gray, Brady opened up about how high his emotions were ahead of the season opener. The veteran QB also dropped a hint about whether or not he’ll be hanging it up at the end of this season.

“I’m just really feeling intensely my emotions,” Brady said. “And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end — and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that and there’s no decision to be made, [but] it’s not like I have 10 years left.”

“I definitely don’t have that. So, all these, I just am never going to take for granted, you know?”

In another 10 years, Brady will be 55 years old. There have always been rumors that he could try and play until he’s 50, but we can safely cross playing until 55 off the list for Brady.

The NFL Network reported earlier this week that Brady will likely retire following this season, which his wife Gisele Bundchen would like that report to be true.

Various reports have speculated that Brady’s marriage isn’t exactly in the best of spots at the moment. Brady took an 11-day hiatus during Tampa Bay’s training camp and later explained he had “a lot of sh-t going on.”

“We’re all not sure whether we’re going to be here next year or not, that’s the reality for every player, every coach, every parent,” Brady said last month. “You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have.”

Brady took advantage in Week 1 throwing for 212 yards and one touchdown in the Bucs’ 19-3 in Dallas.