Tom Brady Says He Isn’t Thinking About Retirement, But Will ‘Take My Time’ When The Moment Comes

With the NFL regular season coming to a close in less than two weeks, we’re fast approaching that time of the year when the entire sports world wonders if Tom Brady is going to retire. It’s become an annual tradition over the last handful of seasons. And this year is no exception, especially given the fact that Brady did ‘retire’ for about 40 days last year.

During the latest episode of his ‘Let’s Go!‘ podcast, Jim Gray asked the 45-year-old quarterback if he’s thinking about retiring with just two weeks left in the season.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me,” Brady said. “So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.”

Brady also explained that he hasn’t spent any time thinking about retirement. He also hinted that last year’s decision to ‘retire’ was a mistake.

“You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that,” Brady explained. “And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

Tom Brady, who will be 46 in August, isn’t thinking about retirement, at least not right now. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s Mind Isn’t On Retirement

While Brady isn’t the same quarterback he was a few seasons ago – Father Time is undefeated – he is still getting the job done under center.

Brady is completing nearly 67% of his passes this season to go along with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the precipice of winning the NFC South and getting yet another opportunity to make some noise in the postseason.

He may be old, but there is no doubt that he still has the game to start in the NFL and plenty of teams would love to have Brady under center both now and next season.