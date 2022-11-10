Tom Brady Reveals He Almost Retired At A Very Young Age

Tom Brady almost missed out on winning the vast majority of his Super Bowl rings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowls during his storied NFL career, but he apparently stepped away long before becoming the legend we know him as today.

“When I was 27 , I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said at the start of an ad for TB12.

How would Tom Brady have been remembered if he retired years ago?

If Brady had retired at the age of 27, he would have only won a pair of Super Bowls. His retirement would have come right after his second one with the Patriots.

Does he get into the HoF with two Super Bowl rings? It’s a tough question. He’d only been the full time starter for a few years at that point, but wining two Lombardi Trophies is still insanely impressive. Would it have been enough to get him in the HoF?

Tom Brady almost retired at the age of 27. He’s now 45 and has seven rings. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

However, as we all know, Tom Brady didn’t retire in the summer of 2004. He has played more than 20 years in the NFL, won seven Super Bowls and is regarded as the greatest player in league history.

While it could have all ended at the age of 27 due to elbow pain, the TB12 Method was apparently enough to make sure he kept playing. It’s pretty interesting he didn’t go into specifics. How exactly did the TB12 Method allow him to play nearly two more decades after experiencing elbow pain? Seems like something worth noting.

Tom Brady claims he nearly retired when he was 27. He has since won five more Super Bowls. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No matter how it happened, Tom Brady has put together one of the most impressive careers in the history of sports. Over the course of more than two decades, he’s won at a level that might not be matched for a very long time.