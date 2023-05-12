Tom Brady Reportedly In Talks To Become Limited Partner Of Las Vegas Raiders; Someone Check On Jimmy Garoppolo

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady is reportedly in talks to expand his Las Vegas area sports ownership footprint with news that he could be on the verge of becoming a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, somewhere, Jimmy Garappolo is muttering to himself, “Dammit, I can’t shake that dude.”

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported that Brady is in “deep discussions” to enter a limited partnership with the Raiders. As they noted, this wouldn’t be the first time the two have teamed up as part of a team’s ownership group,

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. pic.twitter.com/pVnxqwTrGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

Earlier this year, Brady announced he was joining the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces with a minority stake in team ownership.

Guess who is Aces’ majority owner.

Yes indeed: Mark Davis.

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

It makes sense that Brady would get involved with the Raiders given his previous partnership with Davis. Brady’s ties to current head coach Josh McDaniels (a former Patriots coordinator) probably don’t hurt too much either.

Although, it will make things a little interesting with the team’s new quarterback, the aforementioned Jimmy Garoppolo.

True or not, there have always been rumors of friction between former teammates Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brady and Garoppolo Are Rumored To Have Had An Interesting Relationship

New England drafted Jimmy G in 2014 as Brady’s heir-apparent. There were reports of tension from the start.

“We drafted Jimmy, and I just thought, like every other time, you embrace them, they’re your teammate,” Brady said in the documentary Man In The Arena. “Now, we drafted Jimmy higher. Coach Belichick referenced my age to me, referenced it to the media. In my mind, I was thinking, ‘What are you talking about?’”

When Garoppolo was eventually traded out of New England there were rumors — which Brady later denied — that the GOAT celebrated his departure.

“I think I’m very empathetic towards other people’s experiences. I know those situations aren’t easy. I’ve never been traded or released, but I can imagine how that might feel,” Brady told Boston radio station WEEI in 2018. “I would never, ever feel that way about when Jimmy got traded, when Jacoby [Brissett] got traded. I’ve kept in touch with all those guys.”

Welp, whatever the status of their relationship is now, it’ll be entertaining for the rest of us.

