Tom Brady Posts Most Relatable Instagram Video Yet After Finally Winning

Tom Brady is a confirmed fan of The Office, which has perhaps the most relatable the Future Hall of Famer has ever been.

Following a much-needed win Sunday over the Rams, Brady – who led yet another stunning comeback in the final seconds – posted one of his signature post-win videos to Instagram. This one, however, may have been the best one yet.

Tom Brady just really needed a win

If anything, or anyone can perfectly sum up Tom Brady’s last few months, it’s Kevin Malone.

Our man here is just happy to get the staff’s parking spots back after the stupid construction guys took them over, and Brady is just happy to be posting about winning football games instead of divorce announcements.

Or Grim Reaper jokes.

Or Nordstrom ads alleging that he forgot his clothes.

Yeah, as I said, it’s been a wild few months for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady loves The Office.

Anyway, the GOAT is BACK with this latest win and Instagram video.

Love that he brings back the signature ‘walk-to-the-camera-with-the-shoulder-shrug,’ too. Brady and Gronk made that move famous back in the day and he brought it out of retirement for this ‘dub.

Love it.

Welcome back to the win column, Tom. We missed you. Let’s do it more often.

And congrats on getting those spots back for the fellas, Kevin. Now go whip us some of that famous chili.