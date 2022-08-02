Tom Brady Is Still Very Good At Throwing A Football, Drops Dime To A Diving Scotty Miller

It turns out that Tom Brady still knows how to throw a football despite the fact that he’ll turn 45-years-old later this week.

Brady showed off his arm, and his chemistry with wide receiver Scotty Miller, during the Buccaneers’ training camp session on Monday. The deep ball from the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still a thing of beauty.

Brady and Miller are used to connecting on perfect passes and diving catches.

The two linked up for an epic catch just before halftime of the NFC title game two years ago against the Packers. Tampa Bay of course won that game before beating the Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl that year.

Brady will be hoping that his connection with Miller will continue into the season. Who knows how many more opportunities he and this Tampa Bay squad have left.

The Bucs host the Miami Dolphins to kick off their preseason schedule on August 13. They open up the regular season with a trip to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on September 11.