Tom Brady & Model Irina Shayk Had Themselves A Date Night In New York

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk continue to enjoy each other’s company. Last month they put an end to the rumors that the relationship had fizzled out and they had quietly gone their separate ways.

The Russian model was spotted getting into the retired quarterback’s car in Miami. The two of them then reportedly attended an Art Basel event together.

Irina Shayk poses backstage prior to the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, France. (Photo by Ki Price/WireImage)

While neither of them have addressed the dating rumors, they continue to be seen together at various locations. Being spotted out and about in Miami together sounds like the furthest thing from quietly going their separate ways.

They appear to be set on keeping that theme going in 2024. The two of them were spotted out again with one another earlier this week.

This time they were in New York City enjoying what was described as a “cozy” date night.

Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Don’t Waste Any Time Being Spotted Together In The New Year

According to TMZ, which has a pic of the two of them, they were at the French restaurant Brasserie Fouquet’s New York in Lower Manhattan. They spent a couple of hours there before walking out together.

TMZ reports that, as a true gentleman, Brady picked up the bill for the quiet dinner. The man’s a true professional and you would expect nothing less from him.

Irina Shayk arrives for the 75th Bambi Awards at Bavaria Filmstadt in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

This is what Brady does. He wins big games and hangs out with models, even in retirement. Anyone who thought he was going to stop picking up wins because he retired is crazy.

Add the dinner date with Irina to an already decent start to the first month of the year. A first month of the year that has him already picking up several wins.

Sure he’s not currently on the field preparing himself for a Super Bowl run. But watching Michigan, his alma mater, win a National Championship is a decent consolation prize.

Dinner out with a model isn’t bad either.