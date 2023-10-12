Tom Brady Joins Chorus Of Athletes Crushing Hamas For Its Terrorist Attack

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady is on the board in the Israel war issue with a solidly pro-Israel opinion.

The future NFL Hall of Famer joined 12 NFL teams, multiple team owners and presidents and multiple other athletes giving his opinion on the Israel war against Hamas.

And the former New England Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback is coming strong in condemning the heinous actions of Hamas terrorists six days ago.

Brady released the following statement to his three million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and posted the same photo to his 14.5 million Instagram followers:

Tom Brady Israel War Statement Good, Not Great

Brady definitely deserves respect for picking a side and calling the Hamas terrorists just that. He didn’t call them “fighters” or “freedom fighters” or an army. We should recall that these men attacked mostly civilians, killing up to 1,300 of them by latest estimates.

And the terrorists did not discriminate in exacting their violence on men, women, children and even babies.

So, yes, terrorists.

Brady shares he’s heartbroken for all the innocent lives lost and about to be lost in both Israel and Gaza. Nothing wrong with that, per se.

Innocents are victims no matter where they live.

But let’s be clear: Certain media are portraying all adults and non-combatants whose homes in Gaza have been razed by Israeli bombing as innocents. And not all of them are, right?

Some of the same people who are running out of buildings wailing about Gazan loss of life, homes, power, and water were celebrating on the first day of the war. They were passing out candies and dancing when the terrorists returned to Gaza with desecrated bodies of Israelis in the bed of their trucks.

Those non-combatants are not innocent.

Tom Brady ‘Heartbroken’ About Israel War

As to Brady’s horror as “violence continues to unfold with no indication of stopping”:

It’s a war. There will be continuing violence until one side capitulates.

Many countries around the world are calling for an end to hostilities. A cease fire. That is a common and popular world view which Brady suggests he endorses.

But has Brady and the stop-hostilities-now people fully considered their stance?

Stopping The Fighting Save Lives, Including Terrorists

Is it better to force Israel — admittedly the aggressor now after it was attacked — to simply stand down before its strategic goals are met?

That would undoubtedly save lives, yes. But those would definitely include many terrorists who would otherwise be killed. Stopping now would leave murders unpunished for their misdeeds.

And if there are no repercussions on a personal level for these marauders, they will be free to multiply their movement so they can return at some future date to kill more unsuspecting innocents.

This is a war and people have died. And will continue to die. That is the sad and uncomfortable truth of it. But our good opinions on the subject meant to apply pressure to make it end sound humanitarian but can come with inhumane unintended consequences.

Finally, Brady said his family will “continue praying.”

Best part of the whole message. Because prayer changes things.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero