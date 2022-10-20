Tom Brady Is Not Retiring, Makes Sure Everyone’s Aware About His Future Plans

Let’s make this simple, shall we?

Tom Brady isn’t retiring at midseason.

He said as much on Thursday when asked during his press conference:

“I love the sport, and I love the teammates,” Brady said in response to a question on the topic. “And I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. No retirement in my future.”

Also, anyone who knows Brady at his core would never believe the guy would outright quit on his team in the middle of the season. He’s not a quitter.

He isn’t the one who wants to quit his marriage, either, by the way.

But because NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Simms speculated maybe Brady might be the most likely player to do that, it became a thing.

Except now it’s no longer a thing.

Next.

